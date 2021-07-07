Covid active cases dip to 40K in Karnataka, with 92 deaths

Bengaluru: As evidence of increasing recoveries and less number of new Covid cases, active cases declined to 40,016 across Karnataka, while 92 died of the infection in a day, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.





"Of the 28,59,595 positive cases registered since the pandemic broke out across the state in mid-March a year ago, active cases steadily declined to 40,016, including 14,232 in Bengaluru till Tuesday," said the bulletin.





The state witnessed 3,104 new cases on Monday, while 27,84,080 recovered, with 4,992 patients discharged during the last 24 hours.





As epi-centre of the pandemic, Bengaluru, however, reported only 715 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 12,16,896, while recoveries rose to 11,86,973, with 1,863 patients discharged during the day.





Among districts, 389 new cases were reported from Mysuru, 270 in Hassan and 216 in Dakshina Kannada across the state.





Out of 1,16,912 tests conducted across the state during the day, 33,808 were through rapid antigen detection and 83,104 through RT-PCR method.





Positivity rate and case fatality rate, however, rose to 2.65 per cent and 2.96 per cent across the state on Monday.





Meanwhile, 2,28,266 people, including 90,896 above 45 years and 1,32,149 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.





"Cumulatively, 2,44,22,028 people, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin./eom/245 words.





--IANS



