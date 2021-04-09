CCB arrests 12 'rowdy sheeters' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka Police arrested 12 rowdy sheeters from Bengaluru, informed Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of police on Thursday.
"In this case, Rohit who is a notorious rowdy sheeted person was absconding and has been arrested on Thursday by CCB," said Sandeep Patil.
The CCB has seized a pistol and 12 machetes and long swords during the operations.
According to the CCB, the timely action prevented gang rivalry.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
