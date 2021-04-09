Top
CCB arrests 12 'rowdy sheeters' in Bengaluru

 The Hawk |  9 April 2021 5:39 AM GMT

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka Police arrested 12 rowdy sheeters from Bengaluru, informed Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of police on Thursday.

"In this case, Rohit who is a notorious rowdy sheeted person was absconding and has been arrested on Thursday by CCB," said Sandeep Patil.

The CCB has seized a pistol and 12 machetes and long swords during the operations.

According to the CCB, the timely action prevented gang rivalry.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Similar Posts
