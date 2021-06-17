Bengaluru's Covid tally crosses 12-lakh mark

Bengaluru: As epi-centre of the pandemic in Karnataka, the Covid tally of Bengaluru crossed the 12-lakh mark, with 1,611 new cases in a day, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

"With 1,611 new cases registered on Tuesday, the city's Covid tally shot up to 12,00,754, including 79,261 active cases, while 11,06,138 recovered so far, with 5,526 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Across the state, 7,345 positive cases were reported on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 27,84,355, including 1,51,566 active cases, while recoveries increased to 25,99,472, with a record 17,913 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

The infection claimed 148 lives, including 28 in Mysuru, 19 in Bengaluru, 14 in Belagavi and 10 in Dakshina Kannada districts, taking the state's death tally to 33,296 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,68,712 tests conducted across the state during the day, 47,730 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,20,982 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 4.35 per cent and case fatality rate 2.01 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 1,58,479 people, including 86,193 above 45 years and 63,848 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 1,76,15,123 beneficiaries, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

--IANS