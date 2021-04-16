BBMP launches new COVID-19 helpline number for Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar (BBMP) Palike on Thursday introduced a helpline number 1912 that offers direct Covid19-related assistance. The helpline number was launched by the BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta here.

"The specific helpline 1912 is for Bengaluru city. We have eight control rooms. The helpline can be used to allot beds in the hospitals and for home isolation support," Gupta said.

The BBMP Commissioner also informed that the older helpline is 14410.

Gupta urged people to get themselves tested if they even get any mild symptoms.

According to Union Health Ministry, there are 85,499 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka while the death toll due to infection has mounted to 13,046. (ANI)