Three from Andhra held in Bengaluru for supplying drugs

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police arrested Andhra Pradesh based three-member Ganja supplying gang that peddled banned substances in bulk in the city, said the police on Thursday.





The police seized 70 kg of ganja, besides a kilogram of Hashish oil substances from this gang, which is valued at about Rs 21 lakh.





According to the police the arrested are identified as Kala Shiva, 25, Kallu Govind, 25 and Hariprasad, 31, hailing from Andhra Pradesh.





The police in its statement said that the gang was arrested after a tip off that bulk supplies were landing near a playground in Jaraganahalli, near Kanakapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.





"The gang was supplying in bulk to local suppliers in two or three kg packs. This gang mainly supplies to peddlers of the southern suburb of Bengaluru," the police said.





Speaking to IANS Bengaluru south division deputy commissioner of police, Harish Pandey, said that the police in south division had tightened its vigilance in its jurisdiction as a result of which on an average the police had been catching at least four to five narcotic substance consumers.





"They are the ones who are giving inputs, where substances are stocked up or dropped by various gangs. In this vicious circle of drug smuggling, consumers invariably become drug peddlers also, therefore, these people have information about such large stocks being unloaded in the city," he explained.





The police has registered a case and an investigation is continuing.





