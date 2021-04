Ranchi: In a major reprieve the Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Dumka Treasury Case of the Fodder Scam which will now enable him to come out of jail.

The court of Justice Apresh Kumar Singh granted the bail to Lalu Yadav.

Lalu Yadav is currently admitted in AIIMS New Delhi where he is undergoing treatment for various health related ailments.

—UNI