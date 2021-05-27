Jharkhand HC expresses anguish over insufficient facilities at RIMS

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday heard various PILs related to COVID-19 and expressed its anguish over insufficient facilities at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The Court said that it is very unfortunate that RIMS does not have a CT Scan machine and other facilities like ECG and Cath lab.

Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan informed the court that they (the government) are in the process of getting a CT Scan machine at the hospital.

The Court also instructed the government to give a detailed report regarding COVID-19 centers set up for children with their mothers.

It further ordered the Additional Director General of Police and the Crime Investigation Department (CID), who is heading the probe in the Remdesivir black marketing matter, to be present for the next hearing.

There are currently 14,196 active COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, as per the state health department. So far, 3,14,929 recoveries and 4,910 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)