Jharkhand monitoring Covid-19 situation carefully, on alert, says health minister Banna Gupta

Ranchi / Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta has said that the state health department is on alert mode and monitoring the Covid-19 situation very carefully.

"Jharkhand health department is monitoring the COVID situation in the state very carefully. We are on alert mode and analysing as to what more necessary steps need to be taken. In future, any decision will be taken in a high-level meeting headed by the Chief Minister," the Jharkhand health minister told ANI over the phone.

"As of now the situation in the state is under control. We are taking all precautions. Special precautionary measures are being taken at entry points of the state in bordering areas. Trains coming from Mumbai are being monitored. Hospitals have been instructed to be fully prepared and have necessary arrangements." he further added.

Though the cases of infections have been rising, recovery rate of Jharkhand is a little satisfactory. It is 95.46 per cent, more than 2 per cent against India's national recovery rate 93.40 per cent. As on April 3, a total of 1513220 persons have been administrated the first dose of vaccine in Jharkhand and 261614 inoculated with the second dose. (ANI)