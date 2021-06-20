Jharkhand reports 135 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Ranchi: As many as 135 new COVID-19 cases, 305 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, according to the state government's bulletin.

The active COVID cases in the state now stand at 1,639 while the cumulative caseload reached 3,44,405.

At present, the recovery rate in the state is at 98.04 per cent while the case fatality rate is at 1.48 per cent.

With 58,419 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded less than 60,000 fresh infections after 81 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. (ANI)