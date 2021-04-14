Amid lockdown fear, control room to assist migrant labourers in Ranchi receiving large number of calls

Ranchi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases and strict restrictions in many parts of the country, migrant labourers are fearing lockdown like last year.

Control rooms set up by the Jharkhand government in Ranchi to assist migrant labourers has been receiving a large number of phone calls from anxious migrants of the city. Control room counsellors are trying their best to console the panic-stricken people.

Shika Pankaj, head of the control room, while speaking to ANI, said that migrants are worried about their livelihood.

"We are receiving many calls from migrant labourers. They are afraid of the thought of lockdown and not able to make decisions. Some migrants reportedly have returned to their native places," Pankaj said.Most calls are being received from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Delhi, she said further.

"They want to know about the possibility of complete lockdown. If it is going to be enforced, how the state government is planning to provide them facilities? We are continuously counselling them that there is no need to panic. We are convincing them that the government is making strategy and they will be brought back if stuck somewhere," she further said.

Sandeep, who is monitoring the distress calls, said: "We are telling them to stay wherever they are if their respective companies are providing facilities, because lockdown like before is not going to happen. Therefore, they should adhere to the guidelines issued by the local authorities. Nevertheless, if they feel urgency to come, they must avail the facilities given by local government. And labourers are returning too"

The Jharkhand government has six landline and five WhatsApp numbers to help and provide assistance to migrant labourers.

The numbers are -- 0651-2481055, 0651-2480058, 0651-2480083,06512482052, 0651-2481037, 0651-2481188.

The state recorded 2,844 new COVID-19 cases and 29 related deaths on Tuesday and currently has 17,155 active cases. (ANI)