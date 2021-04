Universities, colleges and schools closed in J&K till May 15

Jammu: With J&K logging 1,526 new Covid cases on Sunday, authorities ordered closure of all universities, colleges and schools in the Union Territory till May 15. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown News: Chandni Chowk, Other Markets Under Self-imposed Lockdown From Today Due to Corona Surge

An order issued by the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department said, that after an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of Covid-19 in J&K, it has been decided that all universities, colleges and schools shall remain closed till May 15 for imparting on-campus/in person education to the students. Also Read - Centre Bans Oxygen Supply For Industrial Use to Meet Medical Requirements For COVID Patients | Highlights

The order further restricts the presence of mourners at funerals to 20, 50 for all kinds of gatherings at indoor venues and 100 for all kinds of gatherings at outdoor venues. Also Read - Gangubhai Kathiawadi Starring Alia Bhatt To Have Direct-To-OTT Release?

The number of active cases crossed 11,000 on Sunday after 1,526 new cases came to light and six deaths were reported in 24 hours.

—IANS