5 terrorists killed by security forces in J-K in last 24 hours

Srinagar: As many as five terrorists were neutralised, including two associated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, and one Hizbul Mujahideen commander, in different encounters by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, on Thursday.





"5 terrorists killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to Police and Security Forces for conducting ops without collateral damage," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police quoting Kumar.





Of the five terrorists that were killed by Security forces, two were neutralised by security forces in the encounter on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the Puchal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.





"One more unidentified terrorist killed (total=2). Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted earlier.





Meanwhile, two other terrorists associated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) were neutralised by security forces in a joint operation of Kulgam Police and 1RR at Zodar area of Kulgam.





"02 terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised in a joint operation of Kulgam police and 01RR at Zodar area of Kulgam. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had said in a tweet.





On Wednesday, security forces had also neutralised a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Mehrazuddin Halwai, in an encounter. As per Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, the neutralised terrorist used to recruit and raise funds for terror organisations.





Kumar had informed yesterday that Halwai, alias Ubaid who was involved in several terror crimes, including the killing of civilians.





"Mehrazuddin Halwai is an old militant and was involved in the killing of civilians, sarpanch, police and security personnel. He was involved in many IED and grenade blasts. He used to recruit and raise funds for terrorist organizations," IG Kumar had said. (ANI)

—ANI

