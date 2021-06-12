Sopore attack: Two policemen, as many civilians killed, three others injured

Baramulla: Two cops of Jammu and Kashmir police and as many civilians were killed and three others wounded when suspected militants attacked a naka party in north Kashmir's Sopore on Saturday, official sources said.

They said a group of suspected militants appeared at main chowk Sopore in Bramulla district today and resorted to indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons at the naka party.



They said four personnel of J&K police and three civilians were injured in the attack. However, before the Road Opening Party (ROP) and naka party personnel could retaliate, the gunmen escaped from the spot.

The injured were immediately rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH), Sopore, where two cops and two civilians were declared brought dead.

The condition of two other cops and a civilian injured in the firing was stated to be critical.

They said additional security forces were rushed to the area. A massive Cordoned and Search Operation (CASO) has been launched to track the militants responsible for the attack.

Further details are awaited, they added.

—UNI