4 held for raping minor in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir): Four persons, including a policeman, were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Qazigund Police Station received a written complaint from an individual alleging that her daughter was raped by three persons at Bonigam Qazigund with the help of a woman of Damjen area.

"The offence as per the complainant surfaced during the course of a medical examination where she (minor) was found pregnant," the official statement reads.

On receipt of the complaint, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Qazigund and an investigation was initiated.

"During the course of the investigation, all the accused persons involved in the offence were arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody," the police said.

The accused have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Mir resident of Beebrada Parigam, Aejaz Ahmad Shah resident of Cheyan Devsar, Kifayat Ahmad Malik resident of Yaripora and Shabrooza resident of Damjen.

The police further said that during the investigation, it surfaced that the accused police personnel was not on duty when the offence was committed neither it had been committed inside police premises.

"In addition to criminal proceedings, departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him," the police added.

Further investigation into the matter is going on. (ANI)