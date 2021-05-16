Militants trigger IED blast in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar: Militants on Sunday triggered a low intensity blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district although no damage was caused by the explosion, officials said.

Police said militants triggered a low intensity blast near an army vehicle in Turkawangam village of Shopian district.

"No damage was caused by the explosion. The are has been cordoned off for searches", police said.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) told some reporters that the police already had an intelligence input about an improvised explosive device (IED) having been planted by the militants in Shopian district.

--IANS



