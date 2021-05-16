Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > Militants trigger IED blast in J&Ks Shopian

Militants trigger IED blast in J&K's Shopian

 The Hawk |  16 May 2021 9:30 AM GMT

Militants trigger IED blast in J&Ks Shopian
X

Srinagar: Militants on Sunday triggered a low intensity blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district although no damage was caused by the explosion, officials said.

Police said militants triggered a low intensity blast near an army vehicle in Turkawangam village of Shopian district.

"No damage was caused by the explosion. The are has been cordoned off for searches", police said.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) told some reporters that the police already had an intelligence input about an improvised explosive device (IED) having been planted by the militants in Shopian district.

--IANS


Updated : 16 May 2021 9:30 AM GMT
Tags:    Militants trigger IED blast   Jammu   Shopian   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X