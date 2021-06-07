Man from across PoK detained by army in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): A person from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has been apprehended by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Sunday night, informed the Indian Army on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, seven civilians sustained injuries as terrorists hurled grenade on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) naka party at a bus stand in Pulwama's Tral.



A low-intensity blast was also reported from outside the house of a sarpanch late Saturday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

On Wednesday night, BJP counciller Rakesh Pandita, was shot dead by terrorists in Tral. (ANI)



