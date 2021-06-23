Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > Man arrested for raping minor girl in J-Ks Kishtwar

Man arrested for raping minor girl in J-K's Kishtwar

 The Hawk |  23 Jun 2021 12:03 PM GMT

Man arrested for raping minor girl in J-Ks Kishtwar
X

Jammu: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.


The accused, Kamran Najjar, was arrested by a police team from near O M Mehta Road in Kishtwar town, a police spokesman said.


He said a man lodged a complaint at Kishtwar police station on June 15, stating that his minor daughter was allegedly raped by Najjar.


A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and investigation was set into motion, the spokesman said.


Subsequently, a police team arrested the accused.

—PTI

Updated : 23 Jun 2021 12:03 PM GMT

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X