Major tragedy averted as security forces recover IED in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): A major tragedy was averted on Monday after the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), near the Saimu area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the bomb disposal squad has been rushed to the spot to defuse the device.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, seven civilians sustained injuries as terrorists hurled a grenade on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) naka party at a bus stand in Pulwama's Tral.

A low-intensity blast was also reported from outside the house of a sarpanch late Saturday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

On Wednesday night, BJP counciller Rakesh Pandita, was shot dead by terrorists in Tral. (ANI)