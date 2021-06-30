LG Manoj Sinha unveils 'Hausla' scheme for J-K's women entrepreneurs

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha launched a scheme "Hausla" for women entrepreneurs of the Union Territory (UT) which aims at promoting their potential and enable a wider reach of their products and services.





The main objective of the scheme is to build a comprehensive programme for women entrepreneurs of the region which can serve as a guide for achieving success in their business.





"This programme will definitely help the women entrepreneurs. Where there is a will, there is a way. We had decided to provide financial assistance to 10,000 people when we started the 'Back to Village' programme, but we managed to provide the aid to more than 19,000 of them. Out of which, 4,500 were girls. This year, we have set a target of providing financial aid to 50,000 Kashmiri youth in Jammu and Kashmir," Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said.





He also said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration will facilitate the growth of their business in every possible way.





Ankita Kar, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) MD said that the Hausla program launched by JKPTO will not just provide training and mentorship to the women entrepreneurs but also with marketing avenues.





"I want to congratulate all women. This scheme is for you all. If anyone has an existing business and facing trouble, please come to us. Register with our portal. We will also give takeaways, credit support, e-commerce, and marketing avenues," Ankita Kar told ANI.





The programme will not just give them training and mentorship, but a holistic ecosystem for the growth of their businesses, credit support, and e-commerce support. I have also signed an MoU with e-commerce website on Monday only for a tie-up," she added.





The government of Jammu and Kashmir is working aggressively to identify various initiatives and accordingly, JK Trade Promotion Orginagtion (JKTPO) also identified various stakeholders cum partners which can help women entrepreneurs to scale new heights. (ANI)



