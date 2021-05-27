Kramer VS Kramer in Srinagar municipal corporation

Mattu sat on protest on Thursday inside SMC premises against his own official at the corporation headed by himself.

The Mayor and his supporters want to oust Mir from SMC. The Mayor has sought removal of Joint Commissioner Planning and his repatriation to Housing and Urban Development Department of the UT.

Commissioner SMC, Athar Amin Khan, last week formed a Task Force of seven officials of the SMC headed by Mir to look into illegal constructions, deviations and conversion of residential buildings into commercial in Srinagar city.



Khan also ordered demolition these structures and recovery of the money lost by such constructions from delinquent SMC officials.

Mir said he demolished several illegal structures that were coming up during lockdown allegedly with the active connivance of some Municipal officials and Corporators. The drive that was started on May 21 will continue till June 6.

Continuing the protest against Mir, Corporators who support Mayor staged a sit-in and raised slogans against 'Afsar Shahi'.

In a letter to Commissioner SMC, Mayor has enclosed a representation signed by 61 Corporators of SMC- has sought enacting of Section 46 (2) and 50 (b) of J&K Municipal Corporation Act 2000, which deal with appointment of Joint Commissioners and functions of the Commissioner respectively.

"The approval of the Corporation for the appointment of Ghulam Hassan Mir, Joint Commissioner (Planning) is hereby rejected by the Corporation under Section 46 (2) of the J&K Municipal Corporation Act 2000," reads the letter.

Mayor has sought appointment of a new JCP and requested Commissioner SMC to immediately relieve Mir of his charge as the Joint Commissioner Planning.

--IANS