4 killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

Jammu: Four persons were killed and another four injured on Wednesday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K's Ramban district.





Police sources said a vehicle carrying brick kiln workers from Jammu to Srinagar went out of the driver's control at Khoni Nallah on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district and fell into a deep gorge.





"Four people were killed and 4 others injured in this accident. The injured have been shifted to hospital," sources said.





--IANS



