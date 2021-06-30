Top
4 killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

 The Hawk |  30 Jun 2021 9:17 AM GMT

4 killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident
Jammu: Four persons were killed and another four injured on Wednesday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K's Ramban district.


Police sources said a vehicle carrying brick kiln workers from Jammu to Srinagar went out of the driver's control at Khoni Nallah on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district and fell into a deep gorge.


"Four people were killed and 4 others injured in this accident. The injured have been shifted to hospital," sources said.


--IANS


Updated : 30 Jun 2021 9:17 AM GMT
Tags:    killed   Jammu   Srinagar highway accident   

The Hawk


