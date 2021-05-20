Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > J&K police arrests 2 terrorist associates, recovers 6 grenades

J&K police arrests 2 terrorist associates, recovers 6 grenades

 The Hawk |  20 May 2021 10:05 AM GMT

J&K police arrests 2 terrorist associates, recovers 6 grenades
X

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two terrorist associates in Kupwara district and recovered six live grenades from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

Police said acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was set-up at the main market in the district.

During checking, two suspicious persons, who on seeing the search party, tried to escape from the spot but were tactfully chased and apprehende.

They have been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Hajam and Abdul Hameed Hajam, both residents of Khawarpara Tangdhar.

"During search, incriminating materials including six live grenades have been recovered from their possession," the police said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation has been initiated in this regard.

--IANS

Updated : 20 May 2021 10:05 AM GMT
Tags:    J&K police   arrests   terrorist   grenades   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X