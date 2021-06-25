Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > When J&K parties want statehood 1st govt wants elections: Chidambaram

When J&K parties want statehood 1st govt wants elections: Chidambaram

 The Hawk |  25 Jun 2021 6:30 AM GMT

When J&K parties want statehood 1st govt wants elections: Chidambaram
X

New Delhi: Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday slammed the Modi-led government for insisting on elections in Jammu and Kashmir before granting statehood.


Chidambaram said in a tweet, "Congress and other J&K parties and leaders want Statehood first and Elections afterward, Government's response is Elections first and Statehood later.


"The horse pulls the cart. A state must conduct elections. Only such elections under a State Election Commission will be free and fair. Why does the government want the cart in front and the horse behind? It is bizarre," he added.


The all-party meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg lasted for three and a half hours. It was attended by 14 leaders, including veteran politician and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.


Most leaders stressed on the restoration of the political process in the Valley.


--IANS


Updated : 25 Jun 2021 6:30 AM GMT
Tags:    J&K parties   govt elections   Chidambaram   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X