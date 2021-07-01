J-K: 3 LeT terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir): Three terrorists affiliated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Wednesday.





"Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Kulgam Police, 18Bn CRPF and 09RR in Chimmer area of Kulgam. During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were repeatedly appealed to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search parties in which two Army soldiers got injured and airlifted to Srinagar based Army hospital. Security Forces also retaliated leading to an encounter," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.





According to Police, three terrorists were killed in the ensuing encounter and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. The terrorists have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Bangroo, a resident of Redwani Kulgam, Shahnawaz Ahmad, a resident of Kilbal Shopian and Zakir Bashir, a resident of Chimmer Kulgam.





"All the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed LeT terror outfit (self-claimed TRF). Pertinently, Zakir Bashir had recently joined the proscribed outfit. As per records, all the killed terrorists were part of group involved in various terror crimes," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.





Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. Police registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)



