J&K Lt Gov lauds 2 Kashmiri mountaineers who scaled Everest

Srinagar: Two young mountaineers from Kashmir have scaled Mount Everest on June 1 and Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday congratulated them for their exceptional achievement.





"I extend my heartiest congratulations to Sh. Mahfooz Ilahi Hajam from Kulgam & Sh. Mohd Iqbal Khan from Kupwara for successfully scaling Mount Everest. Hope their feat will further inspire more youngsters to make J&K and the nation proud in the field of adventure & explorations," Sinha said on his official Twitter handle.





Hajam, 28, is an instructor at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Water Sports (JIM&WS) in Aru, Pahalgam.





"On Ist June at 6.30 a.m. I scaled the Mount Everest, which is the highest peak in the World with the help of my mentor Colonel I.S. Thapa who has made to Mount Everest twice before and is currently serving as the principal of JIM&WS," he said in a tweet.





Khan was also part of the JIM&WS expedition.





