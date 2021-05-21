Suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh dismissed from service

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday sacked suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and two government school teachers.

As per government order, in the interest of the security of the state, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha terminated services of a tainted police officer, Davinder Singh, who has been charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly providing arms and other logistic support to Pakistan sponsored Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit.

Besides him, two teachers identified as Bashir Ahmad Sheikh of Dildar Batpora village in the Karnah area of Kupwara and Mohammad Yousuf Ganie of Trich Kupwara were dismissed from service.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 6 2020 filed a charge sheet against six persons including Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Syed Naveed and suspended DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh in a terror case. (ANI)