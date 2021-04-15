J&K: CRPF officer falls to death from building

Top
 The Hawk |  15 April 2021 8:47 AM GMT

Srinagar: A junior officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died after falling down from a building in J&K's Shopian district on Thursday.

Police said that Shyam Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of 178 CRPF battalion fell down from a two-storeyed building in Reshipora village of Shopian district.


"He was shifted to a Srinagar hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival", a police officer said.

An FIR has been registered in this case and medico-legal formalities are being completed, the officer added.

—IANS

Updated : 15 April 2021 8:47 AM GMT
Tags:    J&K   CRPF officer   falls to death   

