J-K: Six killed after minibus falls into river in Doda

 The Hawk |  13 April 2021 6:48 AM GMT

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): As many as six people were killed and four others were injured in a bus accident after a minibus skidded off a mountainous road and fell into a river in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the Doda authority informed.

"Six persons died and four injured in the bus accident that took place in Doda. Injured have been transferred to Jammu for treatment. The rescue team is present at the spot," said CMO of Doda Yakoob Mir.

A team of Indian Air Force and Army personnel joined the operation to rescue the critically injured passengers, following the bus accident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Doda. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured and I pray for their speedy recovery," the Prime Minister twitted. (ANI)

Updated : 13 April 2021 6:48 AM GMT
