Major tragedy averted as police destroy IED detected in J-K's Pulwama

 The Hawk |  23 April 2021 5:20 AM GMT

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): A major tragedy was averted with the detection of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Circle Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, Kashmir Zone Police said on Friday.

The IED was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad."Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detected at Circle Road, #Pulwama. Destroyed by Bomb Disposal Squad. A major incident averted. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

