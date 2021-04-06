Weather to remain erratic in J&K, Ladakh till Wednesday

Srinagar: Rain lashed the plains and snow occurred in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast erratic weather till Wednesday afternoon.

Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT department said, "Weather to remain erratic with intermittent light to moderate rain/snow (on higher reaches) of J&K and Ladakh till 7th afternoon.

"Occasional heavy snowfall is possible on Zojila, Banihal-Ramban and prominent passes of the Leh-Manali highways during this period.

"Expect significant improvement from 8th onwards in both UTs."

Srinagar had 8.8, Pahalgam 5.9 and Gulmarg 0.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.6, Kargil minus 2.2 and Drass minus 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 20.6, Katra 18.2, Batote 10.5, Banihal 9.6 and Bhaderwah 8.5 as the minimum temperature.

