Government organises bird flu awareness campaign in J-K

Srinagar: With several parts of Jammu and Kashmir reporting bird flu cases an awareness campaign was organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry in the Union Territory.

On Friday, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Srinagar organised a camp in the Nishat area, in which several livestock breeders showed a keen interest.

Speaking to ANI, poultry farmer Altaf Ahmad said, "Bird flu is a very dangerous disease. We also got to know about the diseases that infect us. I hope that such programs continue. These campaigns should be taken to villages also. In order to save lives, we should know which diseases of the animals affect us."

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a viral infectJammu and Kashmir.

—ANI



