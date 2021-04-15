Weather to remain erratic in J&K till weekend

Srinagar: Rain lashed the plains and light snowfall occurred in the hills in the Valley on Thursday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast erratic weather in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh till the weekend.

"Erratic weather is likely to continue till April 17. Light to moderate rain/snow on higher reaches is expected at many places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu.

"Rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and hail at isolated places", a statement issued by the MeT department said.

The MeT department has also issued a warning saying, "During lightning, stay inside any shelter, stay away from metallic wire, etc."

Srinagar had 7.8, Pahalgam 2.9 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.9, Kargil minus 1.2 and Drass minus 2.3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 24.5, Katra 21.0, Batote 11.0, Banihal 9.0 and Bhaderwah 8.7 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS