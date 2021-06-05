J-K: Health workers cross river to conduct COVID-19 vaccination drive in remote areas of Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Determined to perform their duty, a team of healthcare workers crossed a river on their way to carry out a COVID vaccination drive at a remote area in Kandi block of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

As per the visuals, the medical team members were seen risking their lives while crossing the river with a cold box.

At first, two women and a man were seen crossing the river that is flowing at their knee level. The three were seen holding each other as they wade through the water to reach the other side.

Two more health workers, one of whom was seen carrying a cold box also waded through the river water behind them.

Block Medical officer of the Kandi area, Dr Iqbal Malik said that an extensive vaccination drive was carried out throughout the Kandi block on Friday.

"The aim is to vaccinate 100 per cent population against COVID-19 even in far-flung and inaccessible areas," Malik said.

According to the official data, 33,98,095 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Jammu and Kashmir.

"Out of this as many 28,41,054 people have received their first dose while 5,57,041 people have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine," the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)



