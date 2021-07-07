J-K Cong delegation meets Delimitation Commission, stresses on restoration of statehood

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Tuesday met Delimitation Commission and submitted a detailed memorandum stressing on the restoration of statehood.





According to an official statement, JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir led a six-member party delegation and held discussions with the Commission on a wide range of issues.





The memorandum submitted to Delimitation Commission reads that in the all-party meeting dated June 24, 2021; Prime Minister and Home Minister had assured of adopting a transparent method by the Delimitation Commission right from the State level to the Constituency level. We accept this assurance in the spirit of restoration and strengthening of democratic structures in Jammu and Kashmir.





In its memorandum, Congress stressed that restoration of the Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir is essential for conducting the Delimitation process. It added that until the restoration of Statehood is completed; the delimitation process commencement will be rendered nugatory.





"The restoration of Statehood for Jammu & Kashmir is a sine qua non for conducting the Delimitation process. Until the full Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Union of India is restored, there would be no meaning for the Delimitation Commission to undertake any exercise. Unfortunately, the meeting called by the Prime Minister gave no concrete assurance in this regard. This is an essential confidence-building measure imperative for restoration of the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir," it reads.





The JKPCC further stated that the initiation of political and democratic dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir must begin with the restoration of civil liberties of political leaders, who have been 'unlawfully' detained by the authorities.





"The Government must initiate an exercise for undoing the shackles on the democratic exercise of rights and end the incarceration of political leadership as a step towards strengthening of grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. Only then will the delimitation exercise shall have some meaning," the memorandum reads.





The aspiration of the people of Ladakh to determine their democratic foundations within the four corners of the Indian Constitution must be respected, the party told the Commission.





The memorandum further reads it is incumbent upon the Delimitation Commission, to stand by the test of equity, equality, fairness and transparency and to conduct the delimitation exercise with utmost integrity without a shade of bias and unfairness towards the ruling party at the Centre. (ANI)



