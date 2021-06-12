J-K: 12 officers of Rural Development Dept suspended for unauthorized withdrawal of funds

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has suspended as many as 12 Block Development Officers (BDOs) of the Rural Development Department in Baramulla and Anantnag for unauthorized withdrawal of funds (in excess) from the e-FMS account in 13 blocks of the two districts.

The suspended officers include eight junior KAS officers and two Assistant Development Officers (ACDs) of Baramulla and Anantnag districts.



According to the separate orders issued by Bithul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the government, Department of Rural Development, an amount of Rs 9 lakh was withdrawn from common account (eFMS, Material & Wages) in an unauthorized manner in perusal of NREGA Soft on May 24, this year and so far Rs 15 lakh has been withdrawn by district Anantnag.

Similarly, district Baramulla has withdrawn Rs 1.91 crores from common account of MGNREGA (eFMS, Material & Wages) in perusal of NREGA Soft on April 8, this year, amounting to a total of Rs 2.04 crores of withdrawal so far.

As per the order, ACDs of Baramulla and Anantnag were asked to reply within two days, however, a response related to the matter has not been received till date.

The Director Rural Development Kashmir has been asked to make arrangements for suitable alternatives who will look after the charge of the various blocks of the two districts. (ANI)