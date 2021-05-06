Top
Intruder shot dead on border in J&K's Samba sector

 The Hawk |  6 May 2021 7:07 AM GMT

Jammu: Border security force (BSF) troopers shot dead an intruder overnight on the international border in J&K's Samba district.

BSF sources said an intruder was found moving suspiciously near a BSF outpost on the Indian side of the international border in Samba sector during the night.

"The intruder was challenged, but he did not stop after which he was shot dead.

"The dead body of the intruder is lying near our post. A search operation is going on in the area", a source said.

--IANS

Updated : 6 May 2021 7:07 AM GMT
The Hawk


