No Internet shutdown in view of all-party meet: J&K Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday dismissed rumours that the Internet facility was being shutdown or downgraded in view of the all-party meeting being held in Delhi.





Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) set at rest rumours about Internet shutdown or reducing its speed in the union territory in view of the meeting being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"There will be no Internet shutdown or downgrading of speed", Vijay Kumar told some reporters.





The clarification came amid rumours about possible Internet shutdown.





This had caused worry to businessmen and students who are dependent on the Internet for businesses and online classes due to the pandemic-related curbs.





