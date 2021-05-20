Army saves 2 persons from drowning in Kashmir

Jammu: Army said two civilians identified as Sajid Ahmad Mir, the driver, and Mushtaq Ahmad got stuck in the JCB when it got submerged while working on the bank and in the fast current. The vehicle had got washed away for around 500 meters.

"On receipt of information from locals, an Army column from Nawapachi post immediately rushed towards the site of the accident. Jumping into the river in the fast flowing water, Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and locals successfully took out the civilians from the submerged JCB vehicle with the help of ropes in a 90 minute long difficult rescue mission," army said.

"Prompt action of troops in the rescue operation saved the lives of two civilians."

—IANS