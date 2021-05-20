Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > Army saves 2 persons from drowning in Kashmir

Army saves 2 persons from drowning in Kashmir

 The Hawk |  20 May 2021 9:40 AM GMT

Army saves 2 persons from drowning in Kashmir
X

Jammu: Army said two civilians identified as Sajid Ahmad Mir, the driver, and Mushtaq Ahmad got stuck in the JCB when it got submerged while working on the bank and in the fast current. The vehicle had got washed away for around 500 meters.

"On receipt of information from locals, an Army column from Nawapachi post immediately rushed towards the site of the accident. Jumping into the river in the fast flowing water, Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and locals successfully took out the civilians from the submerged JCB vehicle with the help of ropes in a 90 minute long difficult rescue mission," army said.

"Prompt action of troops in the rescue operation saved the lives of two civilians."

—IANS

Updated : 20 May 2021 9:40 AM GMT
Tags:    Indian Army   drowning   Kashmir   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X