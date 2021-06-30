Over 2 dozen houses gutted in fire in J&K's Ramban

Jammu: At least two dozen residential houses have been destroyed in a massive blaze in the Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.





Police said the fire broke out in the Hijwa village of Banihal tehsil on Tuesday.





Locals said due to non-availability of a road link, fire tenders could not immediately reach the spot.





Army pressed helicopters into service for relief and rescue operation while fire services personnel carried fire fighting equipment manually to the spot.





People of the village have thanked the district administration, fire services department and the army for controlling the fire from further spreading.





Authorities have arranged rations, medicine and tents for immediate relief of the fire victims.





--IANS



