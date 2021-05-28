Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > Gunfight breaks out in South Kashmirs Shopian

Gunfight breaks out in South Kashmir's Shopian

 The Hawk |  28 May 2021 10:59 AM GMT

Gunfight breaks out in South Kashmirs Shopian
X

Srinagar: An encounter began between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

The gunfight in Ganapora area took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

—IANS

Updated : 28 May 2021 10:59 AM GMT
Tags:    Gunfight   South Kashmir   Shopian   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X