Gunfight breaks out in South Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar: An encounter began between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, officials said.
The gunfight in Ganapora area took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
Updated : 28 May 2021 10:59 AM GMT
