Gunfight Breaks Out In South Kashmir's Shopian District

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.
The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
"Encounter has started at Shopian town. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.
(IANS)
Updated : 8 April 2021 11:51 AM GMT
