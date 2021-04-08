Top
Gunfight Breaks Out In South Kashmir's Shopian District

 The Hawk |  8 April 2021 11:51 AM GMT

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Shopian town. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

(IANS)

Updated : 8 April 2021 11:51 AM GMT
