Gunfight erupts in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, officials said.





"Encounter has started at Hanjipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.





The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.





As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.





