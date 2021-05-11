Gunfight breaks out at Anantnag in South Kashmir

Jammu: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

