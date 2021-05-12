Grenade attack on police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

Jammu: Suspected terrorists carried out a grenade attack on a police party in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no report of any casualty, officials said on Wednesday.

A grenade was hurled by unidentified persons at a police party which was engaged in checking vehicles at Nad on Samba-Udhampur road around 10 pm Tuesday, the officials said.

They said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in an open area without causing any damage.

The whole area was immediately cordoned off and a massive search operation is underway to nab the suspected terrorists who carried out the attack, the officials said.

