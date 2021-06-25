How Ghulam Nabi Azad Will Be Next J&K CM Again?

New Delhi (The Hawk): Indeed, how suave, accomodating (all), fully 'national' Ghulam Nabi Azad will be Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister again overtaking Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Tariq Gami, Professor Bhim Singh, Dr Jitendra Singh, etc?





Well, the clear answer --- according to closest J&K watchers in the UTs and Delhi --- to that is, Azad is extremely close with Narendra Modi since his Gujarat Chief Minister days (Azad then was J&K CM; he then at request of Modi had enabled a group of abducted Gujaratis become free from the octopus like macabre clutches of Kashmiri militants).





Both continue to be in extremely "good rapport" with each other even now.





To be more pointed on that, confide many in know of those matters, Azad was first to be alerted on yesterday's meeting with the "Mananiya





Pradhan Mantri Ji".





It was instantly agreed upon by Azad without a slightest ruffle, say his aides albeit, 'off the record'.





Azad himself is well known to be mighty obsessed with all round USA-matching progresses of the entire state that should be assimilated into the entire country + full fledged Indiaisation of so-called POK, merged into "our" Kashmir and be integral part of India "as then".





Modi naturally [for obvious natural reasons] is appreciative of such opinions --- hitherto, off the cuff --- of Azad.





It then is only obvious that Modi via Azad would, according to varied opinions,





Prefer to see a 'united Kashmir' under 'India Government or Modi-Government' now.





Interestingly, Azad has the full fledged mental frame, say those who know him since his Youth Congress days, to usurp POK out-of-blues (reminiscent of Modi's recent out-of-blues series of air attacks in Pakistan, catch it totally unawares, eliminate





plethora of terrorists, would-be, hard core, aspiring, on-training).





Azad, officially known to be cool, accommodative, adjusting, in reality is ruthless when really needed.





As J&K CM, he now needs to be like that in toto to prove via him that India is far, far more stronger than Pakistan, come what may.





And, assert they who know him well enough, he would do that successfully as well.





Modi himself is stated to be having great faith in him, in his 'leadership', in his 'Kashmiriyat', in his 'Indianness'...And so, his tacit consent to Azad as ensuing J&K CM after due assembly elections in the state.





Yes, the Abdullah's, Mufti, Singh etc will be persuaded to 'assist' Azad with no question asked. After all, they are Indians first and last!











