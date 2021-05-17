Five militants still active in J&K's Srinagar city: IGP

Srinagar: Five militants are still active in Srinagar city and these are being tracked by the security forces, the police said on Monday.

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir Zone) told reporters that six militants were active in Srinagar city and one of them was recently killed in Kokarnag area of Anantnag district.

"Now we have five local Amilitants who are still active in Srinagar city. They would either be killed or apprehended", Kumar said.

The IGP was speaking to reporters at Pantha Chowk on the city outskirts after two militants were killed in an encounter in Khonmoh area.

The IGP, however, admitted that there is a vast network of over ground workers (OGWs) of militants many of whom have been arrested.

He added that C-category OGWs are counselled and then handed over to families to lead a normal life.

He said based on intelligence inputs it can be said that no foreign terrorist is permanently active in Srinagar city.

Asked about the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) being used by the terrorists to target the security forces, the IGP said, "Security forces are effectively dealing with the threat of IEDs as is evident from the recent seizure of a 10-Kg IED material Afrom Shopian district.

