Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1.40 cr to fight Covid in Kashmir

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Lok Sabha member, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday released Rs 1.40 crore from his constituency development fund for improving Covid facilities in Kashmir.



In a letter addressed to Mohammad Aijaz, district development officer Srinagar, Abdullah said keeping in view the alarming rate of Covid rise in Kashmir, it is most appropriate to use the funds released by the government of India for my constituency development, to improve Covid treatment facilities.

He has allotted Rs 50 lakh to director health services Kashmir, Rs 30 lakh to government chest diseases hospital, Srinagar, Rs 30 lakh to government S.M.H.S. Hospital Srinagar and Rs 30 lakh to medical college hospital, Bemina (Srinagar).

Dr Abdullah had himself tested positive for Covid-19 and was treated at the super specialty Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura in Srinagar city.

Dr Abdullah successfully fought the virus despite his age and has since returned home after testing negative.

