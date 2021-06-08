Explosive material recovered from orchard in J&K

Srinagar: Explosive materials were recovered from an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in a joint operation by security agencies on Monday, officials said.

The Army said that based on a specific police intelligence input regarding transport of war-like stores in Soyimuh near Tral in Pulwama, a joint team of army's Rashtriya Rifles, the state police and the CRPF launched a search at Soyimuh Orchard in the morning and recovered five kgs explosive material.

"The recovered material has been sent for futher forensic analysis by police," the army said.

"This recovery is the outcome of ongoing efforts of security forces to thwart any attempts by terrorists to destabilise peace and development in south Kashmir."

--IANS