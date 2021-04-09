Encounter erupts in Kashmir's Pulwama district

Srinagar: An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in the South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the Awantipora area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Nowbugh Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

--IANS