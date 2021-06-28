Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Ladakh

Top
 The Hawk |  28 Jun 2021 4:48 AM GMT

Ladakh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Leh in Ladakh on Monday, informed the National Centre for Seismology.


The earthquake occurred at 06:10:35 IST at a depth of about 18 kilometres in Leh.


A tweet by NCS read, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 28-06-2021, 06:10:35 IST, Lat: 34.49 & Long: 78.43, Depth: 18 Km, Location: 86km ENE of Leh, Laddakh, India."


No casualties have been reported so far. More details awaited. (ANI)


