Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Ladakh

Ladakh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Leh in Ladakh on Monday, informed the National Centre for Seismology.





The earthquake occurred at 06:10:35 IST at a depth of about 18 kilometres in Leh.





A tweet by NCS read, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 28-06-2021, 06:10:35 IST, Lat: 34.49 & Long: 78.43, Depth: 18 Km, Location: 86km ENE of Leh, Laddakh, India."





No casualties have been reported so far. More details awaited. (ANI)



